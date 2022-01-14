Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price Sells 12,500 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

