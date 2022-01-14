Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post sales of $7.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.42 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 13,324,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,206,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.