OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.