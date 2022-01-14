ODIN PROTOCOL Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,596.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $3.09 million and $8,596.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00062695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.85 or 0.07671424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.47 or 0.99351637 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068234 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

