Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $14.01 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $62.89 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.01 or 0.00032720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.32 or 1.00071496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00089577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00032693 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.43 or 0.00753156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.