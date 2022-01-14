Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.50. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 32,817 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 35,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

