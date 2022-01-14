Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 18.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $202.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

