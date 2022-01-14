Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 175.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 690,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.