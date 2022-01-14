ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ONEOK worth $34,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

ONEOK stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

