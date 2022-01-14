Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.59

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 24910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock worth $3,103,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

