Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.59

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 24910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.
The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock worth $3,103,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
