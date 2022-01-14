Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE PNR opened at $68.68 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 116.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

