Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

NovoCure stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

