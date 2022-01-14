Oppenheimer Comments on Ares Management Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

ARES stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

