Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of DENN opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

