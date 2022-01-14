Oppenheimer Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

IEX stock opened at $226.21 on Friday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of IDEX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in IDEX by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

