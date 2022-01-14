OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $53.21

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $51.00. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $893.12 million, a P/E ratio of 366.07 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,130,516.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,401. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,030,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.