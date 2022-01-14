Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.50

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 1355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

