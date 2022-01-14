Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 308,873 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after buying an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.

