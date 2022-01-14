Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Separately, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter worth about $399,000.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLSA opened at $25.61 on Friday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79.

