Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 213 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,349,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

