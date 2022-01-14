Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.71.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $867.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $918.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

