Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

OCDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.62.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 159.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

