Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

