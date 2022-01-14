Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.