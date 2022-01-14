Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

PLTR stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 6.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

