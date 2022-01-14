Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,597.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $60,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.74. 30,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.