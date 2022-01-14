Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $143,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 76.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.73. 82,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

