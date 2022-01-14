Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.83

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.83 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.98 ($0.09). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.09), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96.

Get Parity Group alerts:

In other Parity Group news, insider Mark Braund acquired 134,660 shares of Parity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,426.20 ($12,795.17).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.