Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.99.
Parks! America Company Profile
