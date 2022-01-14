Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

