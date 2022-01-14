Patientory Trading 58.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $328,774.75 and $1,167.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.