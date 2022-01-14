Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $15.20. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.