Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $392.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $565.00 to $392.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.21.

Shares of PAYC opened at $342.55 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

