Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after buying an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,660,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

