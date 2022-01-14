PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $181.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81. PayPal has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

