PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.37 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

