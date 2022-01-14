Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 6.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.78. 56,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,738,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTU. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,800 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

