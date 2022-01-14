PegNet (PEG) Trading 46.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $76,136.39 and approximately $2,348.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00074540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.18 or 0.07608720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,680.62 or 0.99915983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00067150 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

