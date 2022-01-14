Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,737,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -820.80%.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

