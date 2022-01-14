PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.05

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $13.58. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 204,664 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $522.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

