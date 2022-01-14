PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE PFSI opened at $69.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 151,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

