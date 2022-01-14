People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.77

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 32937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.