PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $165.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00169123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.