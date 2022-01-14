Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.70. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 51,755 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.09 million and a P/E ratio of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

