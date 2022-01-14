Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PSHZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.44.
Pershing Square Company Profile
