Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSHZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

