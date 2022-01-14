Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee Sells 23,700 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,984,719.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

