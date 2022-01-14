Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $9.34 on Friday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

