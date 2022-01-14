Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

PECO opened at $34.97 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

