Photon (PHO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 100.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Photon has a market cap of $119,667.30 and approximately $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Photon has traded up 106.1% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,997.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.87 or 0.07631100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00328849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.82 or 0.00906768 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00074028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.21 or 0.00526730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.23 or 0.00262479 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 43,323,659,817 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.