Pi Financial Raises GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target to C$5.15

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.15 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE:GGD opened at C$2.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.25.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

