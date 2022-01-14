Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $1.06 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $492.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

